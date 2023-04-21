Plans for a new town supermarket are likely to be approved next week.

South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee will be asked next Thursday to approve the demolition of a petrol station in Godsey Lane, Market Deeping so that a new retail foodstore can be built.

The application does not name a supermarket specifically, however, Aldi last year launched a consultation on proposals for a new store on the site.

Market Deeping supermarket plans

Aldi's plans were initially for a site on the edge of town, however a Godsey Lane plot became available which the supermarket chain hopes to build on as part of an initiative to improve the town centre.

Plans for a new out-of-town Lidl were rejected last May as councillors eyed up the potential for Aldi to go in a preferred town centre location.

Lidl had hoped to build its store on land off Peterborough Road, despite pleas from town centre traders to reconsider.

However, South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee said they couldn’t support a store there while there was a better option which would support the town’s high street.

A report to councillors on the new proposed supermarket says: “The development would bring benefits to the local economy via employment opportunities (during the construction phase and within the retail store once completed), bring a low cost food store option to the area, and increase footfall within the town centre, benefitting local businesses.”

The plans have been broadly supported by local councillors who hope to encourage a second major supermarket to the town.

However, some concerns have been raised around parking, shopper safety, noise and light polution.

The application has received 15 letters of support, including a petition from local business owners, and nine objections.

Those in favour of the plans say it will help with the cost of living crisis and provide more choice in the area while creating town centre footfall.

However, those opposed fear it will have a negative effect on the traditional market town and will result in the loss of parking, increased traffic and will not fit into the character of the area.