With the help of the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Archive Trust, we look back through the newspaper's archive to find interesting stories from years gone by.

10 years ago - March 15, 2013

About 5,000 people who claim benefits are facing paying a council tax bill for the first time as new rules come into force.

From April 1, South Kesteven District Council will pick up the bill for council tax benefits, exemptions and reductions. But it will have about £1m – or 10 per cent – less than the Government spent when Westminster provided the service.

The change means that people of working age who did not pay any council tax will now have to pay at least 20 per cent towards their bill. This will affect about 5,000 people across the district.

The council has set up a contingency fund of £30,000 to help the hardest hit. It will give financial support to low-income families adversely affected by these changes.

Pensioners, disabled people and war veterans are protected from the changes.

District council leader Linda Neal (Con) said the could had recognised the changes would cause “real difficulties for some residents”, which is why the hardship fund had been put together.

The president of Stamford Chamber of Trade and Commerce hopes the decision to approve plans for 400 homes will be looked at again.

The chamber objected to the outline planning application to build the homes and a 10-hectare business ark on land between Empingham Road and Tinwell Road in Stamford.

The application, known as Stamford West, was approved by South Kesteven District Council’s development control committee last week, after officers recommended it for approval.

Chamber president Tim Lee said the decision to approve it was “disappointing”.

He is urging people to write to the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government Eric Pickles, asking for the decision to be called-in. The chamber also intends to write to Mr Pickles.

Mr Lee said: “We have fought this application ever since it was submitted so of course, it was a bit of a blow for it to be approved.

“We are hoping the minister will call-in the council’s decision so it is hopefully not the end of the road.”

A hospital trust declared an internal major incident this week signalling that it had no beds available for patients and cancelled planned operations.

Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals Trust declared the internal major incident – its most severe – on Monday.

Declaring the major incident signals the hospital has no beds available for patients at either Peterborough City Hospital or Stamford Hospital and is the second time in a month it has been forced to call it.

It meant that during that time, planned non-emergency operations had to be cancelled as Peterborough City Hospital had no free beds to care for patients after their operations.

It also meant the trust had to call on hospitals and ambulance services in neighbouring areas to assist and open wards, usually used only in the day, for overnight patients.

The alert was downgraded to black on Tuesday and red on Wednesday, meaning it then had beds available.

25 years ago: March 13, 1998 – Katie Beecroft (6) and Jenny Booker (6) are pictured with Janet Maycock during creative writing sessions at Malcolm Sargent School, Stamford, on Monday

25 years ago - March 13, 1998

Youth workers will be hitting the streets to find out what young people’s interests are.

Staff at Deeping Youth Centre, in Church Street, Deeping St James, are taking the action in a bid to increase membership of the club.

The centre, which opens its doors to children aged 11-18, is looking to attract more youngsters under 13.

Sarah Beesley, area youth worker, said: “The senior youth club has always proved to be popular with young people over 14-years-old. However, we are having problems attracting under 13s.

“In response to this youth workers will be undertaking some outreach work to try and find out where young people under 14 are meeting in the village and what their interests are.

“This will involve going our onto the streets in the Deepings and approaching groups of young people.

“I feel it’s important to let members of the public know what we are doing just in case they go home and tell their parents. We would always advise young people to ask for ID if anyone approaches them and they feel suspicious.”

25 years ago: March 13, 1998 – Oakham Brooke Hill County Primary School pupils Pippa Woodford, Lucy Caffery, Christopher Sanders, James McDonald, Thomas Reid and Peter Seal getting ready for a good read

Citizens Advice Bureau managers have warned that they will have to make swingeing cuts to the service in Stamford and Bourne if they do not secure more funding.

The Stamford office could be closed for two days a week and Bourne could lose its one-day service completely unless South Kesteven District Council provides more cash.

Stamford bureau manager Valerie Mansfield said: “This is very serious – the impact on Bourne and Stamford could be severe if we do not secure more funds.

“I would remind SKDC that everyone pays council tax, and if we had just £1 for everyone in South Kesteven we would have over £100,000 a year.”

At a meeting last Thursday councillors argued successfully for the finance and personnel committee to reconsider SKDC’s grant to the Grantham and Stamford bureaus.

It had been intending to give the service the same grant as last year plus inflation – equivalent to £55,000.

This year funding form NACAB (the National Association of CABs) fell, causing the present crisis, and to maintain the service Mrs Mansfield believes a grant of £65,000 is needed.#

25 years ago: March 13, 1998 – Take us to your leader: Sophie Hosty (6), Laura Wilson (7) and Rachel Ablewhite (5) in their costumes on Alien day at the Bluecoat School, Stamford

Campaigners fighting to keep Bourne’s car parks charge-free have been encouraged by a report backing their case.

The uncertain future of many town shops and the absence of CCTV at car parks ought to keep parking free, according to Chris Farmer, treasurer of South Kesteven District Council.

But his support does not ensure free parking, and the customer services committee will decide the issue at a meeting on Tuesday.

Coun John Kirkman believes Mr Farmer’s views are right. He said: “I am particularly encouraged by the positive tone of the report. Bourne cannot be classified in the same way as Grantham and Stamford – it does not have the same commercial strength.

“It may be that councillors do not heed the logical arguments for the status quo, but I hope they do and listen to the facts.”

Mike Holden, secretary of the Bourne Chamber of Trade, said the chamber will lobby councillors from Grantham and Stamford (where there are parking charges) prior to the meeting.

He said: “We have to keep re-iterating that Bourne is different. Car parking charges will result in more shops being left empty.”

50 years ago: March 16, 1973 – Stamford Malcolm Sargent pupils, who presented “The Secret of Rochondale Manor” at the Kesteven festival

50 years ago - March 16, 1973

Drama came to sleepy Braceborough on Monday, when the body of a mental hospital patient was fond on a rubbish tip near the village.

Top detectives from Lincoln were among squads of police who threw a cordon round the lonely country lane where the body was found by Mr George Cooke of Woodview, Bourne, a farm worker.

At first police were set to start a murder investigation.

The body, which was clothed only with socks from the waist down and had been nibbled by rats, was covered by a tent until examinations could be made. Meanwhile, nearby foot and tyre prints were guarded by detectives.

But, following an afternoon of waiting, a report by Home Office pathologist Dr Peter Andrews, led to the police ruling out foul play.

The dead man was a patient who had vanished from Rauceby mental hospital, near Sleaford, nine days earlier.

He had died of hypothermia due to exposure.

50 years ago: March 16, 1973 – Bloody Mary, the island souvenir hawker (Hester Vaughan, centre) haggle over a shrunken head with, from left, Captain Bracket (Trevor Kirk), Commander Harbison (Jeffrey Lee), Lt Joe Cable (Grahamme Sorfleet) and daughter Liat (Janet Cleveland), in a production of “South Pacific” by the Stamford Amateur Operative Society

Another big council housing estate is to be built in the Edinburgh Road area of Stamford.

Contracts for the 116-home project have been agreed between the borough council and contractors, Bernard Pumfrey Ltd, of Gainsborough.

The deal is worth more than £592,000 – and the council will have to pay another £38,000 in fees.

Capital costs needed by the council will be borrowed from the Department of the Environment.

Five shops will be built by the council at the corner of Edinburgh Road and Cambridge Road.

Meanwhile the Mayor (Coun Alex Brodie) has urged contractors for the 107-home first phase of the Edinburgh Road scheme to speed up he handing over of properties.

The company’s managing director had promised he would do all he could to help.

Already 17 of the houses have been handed over, and superstructures have started on the other 90.

It had been hoped that all the homes would be in tenants’ hands by July.

25 years ago: March 13, 1998 – Level playing field: Tallington village hall association member Clare Murray with Bryant Homes site manager Ian Green and children around the swings

A lighting problem at Baston which, it was claimed, comes up every year, was again discussed at Baston annual parish meeting on Friday.

Mr Norman Thwaite said that “the agreement was for the street lights to be lit until half-an-hour after the last bus, and this is not happening.

“Yet the children can sit in school and see them blazing in daytime. It is a serious matter.

“The onus is on parishioners to let the Clerk know when the lights are not lit. He can then inform the authority.”

Mr Thwaite, the schoolmaster, also brought to the meeting’s notice the condition of a dyke and the eyesore effect it had.

“It is a pity the dyke was so badly re-instated. At least the top could have been made level,” he said.

Baston should have a bus shelter for the use of people travelling south, claimed Mr Peter Rous.

But Mr. R. A. Wilson said that owing to the way the shelter on the opposite side of the road was abused he would not support provision of another.

The Clerk (Mr Cyril Holmes) pointed to the cost of the community centre coming on to the rates, and said the second shelter should take its turn with other projects.

100 years ago

March 16, 1923

Half-Penny Postal Matter – On and after Monday next printed packets prepaid one half-penny only must be posted at the head office not later than 5.15 p.m., and in the town wall and pillar boxes in time to be collected by the afternoon clearance (in most cases from 2.15 p.m. to 3 p.m.) if intended for despatch on the day of posting. The rate of postage for printed papers posted after these times for despatch by the night mail is one penny.

Jumble Worth Money – The sum of £19 19s. Was realised for the Church Lads Club fund by a jumble sale held on Thursday.

Dancers’ Help For Football – On Saturday a dance, organised by the Stamford Football Supporters’ Club was brought of. There were 130 present and Messrs H. Banks and B. Knighten acted as M.C.’s and Mr .G. A. Harper’s orchestra supplied the music. Mr. C. Knighten was successful in guessing the weight of a pair of rabbits, which he received as his prize. Refreshments were give by Mrs. Hill, Mrs. Brittain, Mrs. Flitton, and Miss Green. The proceeds amounted to about £2 10s.

Motor Cyclist Loses A Leg - Oswald Patchett, of Crayford, Kent, who was involved in a collision with a motor-car whilst riding on the Casterton-road on a motor-cycle on Thursday, the 22nd ult., has since been a patient at the Stamford Infirmary. A minor operation was performed upon his knee on Friday, but on Monday it was found necessary to amputate the leg from above the knee. Upon inquiry at the Infirmary we were informed that Patchett is still in a very dangerous condition.

Unpaid Rates – At a meeting of the Board of Guardians on Monday, at which the Marquess of Exeter presided, a notification was received from Easton Parish Council to the effect that they had appointed Mr. J. J. Bentham as assistant-overseer and clerk to the Parish Council. The Clerk (Mr. H. J Tillson) reported that the parishes in arrears with their calls were Barrowden (£60), Easton (£296, consequent upon the appeals), Ryhall (£134), West Deeping (£125), and Wittering (£110). The Chairman remarked that some of the usual names were missing and that pleased him very much. Tenders for the quarter ending June 30th were accepted as follow: Mr. Conington, meat; Mr. A. R. Harvey (Ryhall), bread and flour; Mr. H. Hackett, sugar, etc.; Messrs. Robinson and Green, salt, etc.; Messrs Cumberland Bros., tea, butter, etc.; the Maypole Dairy Co., margarine; Messrs. J. Godfrey and Co., coal; and Mr. E. Broome, new milk.

Bourne Secondary School – The Governors considered a letter from the Kesteven Education Committee setting out the effect of the Board of Education’s proposal with regard to the future payment of grants to Secondary Schools, which it is proposed to reduce by five equal instalments, making the grants and the contribution from the rates equal. The effect would be to increase the local rate contribution of £8695 to £11,490 for the fifth year. It was decided to urge the withdrawal of the proposals.

150 years ago

March 14, 1873

At a meeting of the Stamford Cemetery Committee on Saturday last a correspondence between the clerk and the Bishop’s secretary was read, upon which it was determined that the portion of land recently added to the cemetery and apportioned to Churchmen shall be consecrated on the 1st of May, on which day the Bishop of Lincoln will hold a visitation in Stamford. A strip of the newly-acquired ground, at the extreme northern end, is set apart for Roman Catholics and Nonconformists.

A meeting of he Stamford Sanitary Committee was held on Monday evening, at which it was determined that a plan for building a cottage on a small piece of ground on the Eight Acres and another plan for building two cottages on a narrow screed by the side of North-road should be disallowed, the area not being sufficient to admit of the necessary sanitary conditions.

On Wednesday night the Stamford Corn-exchange committee room was for two hours thronged by persons eager to hear explanations with regard to the aims, prospects, and working of the Stamford Permanent Benefit Building Society, which is now launched. The solicitor to the society (Mr. Stapleton) sketched the principles on which the society will be conducted. Mr. Gibbons is the secretary and Mr. Jos. Corby the surveyor.

Among the acts of benevolence to the poor of Stamford during the past two or three months, the generosity of the Rev. C. Oldfield to the needy of his parish is worth recording. Feeling how severely the very high price of coal pressed upon the humbler classes, he has for some weeks given to any person who chose to apply for it, a ticket which enabled the recipient to obtain 1 cwt. of hard coal on the payment of 1s., the rev. gentleman paying the difference. Those who have availed themselves of the tickets have expressed their thankfulness for the kind assistance this rendered to them and we understand Mr. Oldfield intends, with the aid of some of his sympathising parishioners, to continue the tickets for a few weeks longer.

Billingboro’ – An adjourned meeting of the Coal and Coke Co-operative Society was held in the Public-hall on Monday evening last. Mr. Henry Smith, of Horbling, was appointed chairman; Mr. S. E. Dean, of Dowsby Hall, vice-chairman; and Mr. John Parker, of Horbling, secretary. The society has 345 members.

A storm of rain and hail passed over Billingboro’ on Tuesday last, about one o’clock.

Market Deeping – In our obituary to-day we regret to have to record the death of Mr. John Wherry, in his 73d year, for many years agent for the Mercury. He held the office of postmaster for 33 years, and fulfilled his duties with general satisfaction. He was also for many years a feoffee of the charity estates, and was much respected. A numerously signed memorial has been forwarded praying for the appointment of Mr. Wherry’s widow to the vacant office of postmistress.

On the 5th inst. Mr. Nicholas Tagg, cottager, Deeping-gate, was found dead in his garden. He had been working there during the afternoon, and as he did not return to tea his wife searched for him, and found him on the ground. He had apparently been dead for two or three hours. An inquest was not deemed necessary.

200 years ago

March 14, 1823

On Saturday the 1st inst. a gentleman of Holbeach received an anonymous letter threatening to murder him and set fire to his premises, also threatening to murder the overseer of the poor and four other principal parishioners. Bishop, the Bow-street officer, has been down to investigate the matter, and £100 reward is offered.

A pig jobber of Tansor, near Oundle, had his pocket picked in Stamford fair yesterday afternoon of £40.

Public-house to Let at Bourn To be Let, And entered upon on the 6th day of April next, All that old-established, good-accustomed, and commodious Public-house, known by the sign of the Six Bells, situate in North-street of Bourn, in the county of Lincoln, with Brewhouse, Barn, 2 Granaries, Stabling for 30 horses, Chaise-house, Yard, Garden, Homestead, and other Appurtenances, in the occupation of Mr. John Walker, the owner, who is about to retire from business.

The tenant will be required to take, at fair valuation, the Coppers and other Brewing Utensils, which, at one brewing, are competent to the consumption of 3 Quarters of Malt, also the Stock of Ale, which in quantity will be about 2000 gallons.

For rent, and further particulars, enquire of Mr. Walker, upon the premises; or of Mr. Worth, solicitor, Bourn, or (any Thursday) at his office in Falkingham.

Bourn, 8th March, 1823. On Tuesday last an inquest was held at Peterboro’, before John Gates, Gent. Coroner for that city, on the body of Wm. Scholey, who on the preceding day, whilst brewing on the premises of Mrs. Rowell the carrier, and sitting upon the edge of the copper lading out the wort, instead of standing upon the steps erected for that purpose, accidentally fell into the boiling copper, and was so dreadfully scalded, from the calves of his legs upwards to his chin, as to occasion his death in a few hours afterwards. Verdict accordingly – The deceased has left a wife and five small children.

An inquest was held at Spalding on Friday the 28th ult. by Saml. Edwards, Gent. coroner, on the body of George Rippon, a child aged nine years, who whilst playing on some lighters on the Welland, in the town of Spalding, slipped and fell into the river, where he was accidentally drowned: verdict accordingly. The stream being very rapid, the body was carried a considerable distance before it was found. Much praise is due to two lads named Lawrance and Tate (the youngest only 17 years of age), who at the peril of their lives attempted to save the deceased; but their laudable efforts were unavailing.