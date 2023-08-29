An ‘urgent’ appeal for volunteers has been made to help fetch food and medicine for the vulnerable.

NHS and Care Volunteer Responders wants 100 volunteers in Rutland to help vulnerable people access essentials such as groceries, prescriptions, and medical equipment.

The call came as the Volunteer Responders programme was expanded to bring back its Community Response and Pick Up and Deliver services which were first launched during the covid pandemic.

The programme aims to use volunteers to ease pressures on the health and social care system

The programme is delivered by Royal Voluntary Service and the GoodSAM app, on behalf of the NHS and Government, to ease pressure on the health and social care system.

Through Community Response, volunteers collect and deliver food shopping, prescriptions and essential items to vulnerable people.

Pick Up and Deliver volunteers help transport medicines or small items of medical equipment items to people’s homes or community settings from NHS sites, helping to support hospital discharge and cut admissions.

It is managed through the GoodSAM smartphone app which allows volunteers to decide when and where they are available.

The two services were used during the pandemic to support shielding and isolated individuals.

Sam Ward, deputy CEO of Royal Voluntary Service, said: “Just giving a couple of hours, at a time that suits you, can make a real difference to the health and wellbeing of local people across Rutland.”

Visit nhscarevolunteerresponders.org for more details and how to sign up.

Recruitment is open for Community Response and Pick Up and Deliver which will begin in the coming weeks.