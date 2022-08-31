The NHS body responsible for enabling new GP surgeries to be set up in Stamford has not applied for housing developer money, people were told last night (Tuesday).

At a meeting of the Protect Quarry Farm campaign group, which aims to prevent or mitigate the building of 650 homes on the north-west edge of Stamford, Lincolnshire county councillor Richard Cleaver (Stamford West - Ind) said developer Allison Homes has been asked for £1m towards schools.

Yet the NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board, which commissions GP services, has asked Allison for nothing.