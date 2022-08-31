Funds for new GP surgery in Stamford 'not requested' from Allison Homes, Quarry Farm meeting hears
Published: 11:42, 31 August 2022
| Updated: 11:47, 31 August 2022
The NHS body responsible for enabling new GP surgeries to be set up in Stamford has not applied for housing developer money, people were told last night (Tuesday).
At a meeting of the Protect Quarry Farm campaign group, which aims to prevent or mitigate the building of 650 homes on the north-west edge of Stamford, Lincolnshire county councillor Richard Cleaver (Stamford West - Ind) said developer Allison Homes has been asked for £1m towards schools.
Yet the NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board, which commissions GP services, has asked Allison for nothing.