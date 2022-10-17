People are being encouraged to complete a survey about health services in Lincolnshire - despite it failing to include reference to Stamford Hospital.

NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board - the new name for the Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group - has produced a bulletin inviting people across the county to give feedback on diagnostic services.

But although the survey lists several hospitals in Lincolnshire, Stamford Hospital is not among them.

Stamford Hospital

Andrew Nebel, who has served on patient representation groups in the South Lincolnshire area, and is currently a representative for Empingham Medical Centre, said it was the second time such a survey had been produced in the past 18 months, without listing Stamford Hospital as an option.

He added: “The population in large parts of South Kesteven that are referred to Stamford Hospital for diagnostics are yet again disenfranchised and an imperfect survey report will emerge in due course because a significant provider of diagnostics has been excluded and the views of a large number of patients will not be counted.”

People can enter ‘other’ for the location they received diagnostic services.

The survey can be found at: tinyurl.com/NHSlincsICBsurvey

A spokesperson for the NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board said that Stamford Hospital wasn’t listed because it is part of the North West Anglia NHS Trust, along with Peterborough City Hospital, while others in Lincolnshire come under United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT).

However, the spokesperson added that Stamford people were welcome to complete the survey if they had experience of sites within ULHT’s remit.