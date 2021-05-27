Part of the Stamford and Rutland Hospital site has moved a step closer to being sold after an offer was accepted.

Back in January 2020, North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Stamford and Rutland Hospital, approved plans to sell three areas of unused land on the west end of the site.

The trust has now accepted an offer for the land, with the proceeds of the sale set to be reinvested in hospital improvements and redevelopment.

The Trust wants to invest the sale proceeds to improve Stamford Hospital

However, the sale has been held up because of the site's historical significance.

This includes the 14th century facade of a friary gatehouse, built for either the Grey Friar or White Friar orders.

Dr Kanchan Rege, the trust's chief medical officer, said: “The Trust approved the sale of areas of the west end of the Stamford and Rutland Hospital site, which were surplus to our current and future clinical needs, at the beginning of last year.

“We have since accepted an offer to buy the land, however, there has been a delay in the sale proceedings.

"This is the result of complexities in the sale due to the archaeological and historical interest of the site that have recently emerged.

“We are working with the buyer and English Heritage to complete the sale within a revised timescale."

Redevelopment plans included adding an upper level to the car park at the Ryhall Road entrance, to compensate for losing parking spaces at the Uffington Road end of the site in the sale.

The delayed sale has meant this has also been put on hold.

"We have been granted planning permission to build a single storey on top of the existing ground-level car park at the Ryhall Road side of the site, with new electric charging points and more disabled parking spaces for patients," Dr Rege added.

"Work to build this will commence once the sale of the land is complete.”