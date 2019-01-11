A senior Stamford Tory has demanded the deselection of constituency MP Nick Boles.

Coun Robert Foulkes, who is chairman of Stamford Welland Conservatives, made the call after the MP helped pro-EU rebels defeat the government twice in two days.

Earlier, the former UKIP county councillor, who returned to the Conservatives in 2016, took to social media to criticise Mr Boles after he joined top Labour politician Yvette Cooper to inflict a defeat over financial preparations for a ‘No Deal’ Brexit.

The Stamford East Conservative was responding to the MP who had posted his parliamentary speech online, explaining why he voted as he did.

In it, Mr Boles accused the government of not preparing for ‘No Deal’ and parliament was having to take back control of the Brexit process.

Coun Foulkes replied to the MP: “So why didn’t you make this speech before the General Election? Or when Theresa May was saying ‘Brexit Means Brexit’ and especially ‘No deal is better than a bad deal.’ All this was in the party manifesto.”

On Wednesday, Mr Boles was one of 17 Conservative rebels who helped inflict another defeat on the government, forcing Theresa May to return to parliament within three days of losing her ‘meaningful vote’ (due on Tuesday) with a ‘Plan B’ which parliament can either vote upon or amend.

Coun Foulkes said on Thursday the 2016 EU Referendum was either to Remain or Leave and the Conservative Government said it would leave the EU and its constituent parts. It also said ‘No Deal was better than a Bad Deal, so the government could leave on ‘No deal.’

Mr Boles, he continued, “stood on that promise and was now reneging on that.”

Asked whether the MP should be deselected, Coun Foulkes said “I do”, also confirming he would oppose his re-selection for any future general election. Mr Boles has “1-2” supporters locally but “the majority don’t agree with what he is doing.”

The county councillor said it came down to democracy and parliament has to carry out the will of the people. But the country has an ‘establishment’ who never believed they would lose the referendum and has since “worked tirelessly 24/7 to undermine the result.”

He warned that South Kesteven faces district council elections in May and ruling Conservatives would face the issue of trust.

“If I was the opposition, I would say ‘Can you trust the Tories?’ If they are going to renege on it (Brexit), what can be more fundamental? We need to make a show where we will not have Nick Boles and deselect him and re-establish the trust with the electorate.”

Mr Boles, meanwhile, has threatened further rebellions against the government over a No Deal brexit.

In his Mercury column today he said: “The chairman and officers of my local association demand that I submit to the views of the most extreme Brexiteers in our party, many of whom are former members of UKIP and only joined the Conservative Party in the past few months.”

“Well I won’t do it. I won’t be bullied.”

The MP added his loyalty was to all ‘the people’ and what he thought was their best interest.

“When I think your interests demand that I break with my party, my Prime Minister or members of my local association, then that is exactly what I will do.

“I did it twice this week. And I stand ready to do it again.”

