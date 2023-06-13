Despite his dislike of running, Nick Taylor will celebrate his 70th birthday by taking part in a race.

The retired project procurement manager from Oakham will run 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) - a distance he last raced when he was 48.

He hopes to beat the time he set then as well as raising £1,000 to help the East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme (Emics) buy a new emergency support vehicle.

Nick Taylor, left, with Emics founder Dr Tim Gray

Nick said: “When I realised I was coming up to my 70th birthday, and as an act of denial of old age, I wanted to set myself a physical challenge.

“I have always been active, and usually walk about 18,000 steps a day with my dogs, but I wanted to do something to test my fitness.

“I remembered that the last run I did was a 10k race when I was 48, and I finished in 59 minutes 50 seconds.

“I set myself the challenge to find out if I, as a 70 year old, could beat the time I set as a 48 year old.”

Nick heard about Emics through his hairdresser and contacted Dr Tim Gray, founder and chairman of the charity, who was delighted to accept his offer of fundraising support.

After seeking the approval of his GP, Nick began a training programme devised by his daughter, Kate.

“Kate is involved with the conditioning preparation of elite sportsmen and women such as visiting international rugby teams as well as the England rugby team,” said Nick.

“She created a personal programme for me to improve my strength, stretching, and mobility as well as suggesting the ‘Couch to 5K’ running programme.”

Nick also received advice from Mary Hardwick at Inspire 2 Tri coaching, based at Manton in Rutland.

Although he admits he’s not someone who enjoys running, Nick began his training in March and will be on the start line of the ‘Rutland 10km’ in Whitwell at 9am on Saturday, June 24.

The course follows the path around Rutland Water to Normanton Church before returning to Whitwell.

“If I succeed in this challenge, apart from raising money for a very good cause, and getting myself fit, I hope that it may inspire others to not give into old age, and to reap the benefits of getting fit for their wellbeing,” said Nick.

“I’ll be enormously grateful for any support before, during or after the race.”

Nick has a fundraising page at justgiving.com/fundraising/nick-at-70-v-nick-at-48

The money he raises will go towards the £20,000 needed by Emics to buy the new vehicle.