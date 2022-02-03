Night flying is set to happen in the area as large aircraft are due to take to the skies.

As part of Exercise Swift Pirate, large aircraft are expected to operate over RAF Wittering during the day from Tuesday, February 15 until the evening of Thursday, February 17.

There will be night flying between 5pm and 9pm throughout the three-day period.

A RAF C-17 Globemaster arrives at RAF Wittering. Photo: MoD

The RAF base is reaching out to its neighbours and the nearby equestrian establishments to inform them of a change to the usual pattern of flying activity.

A spokesman said: "Operating under the cover of night is essential to modern military operations.

"Night vision goggles are a real tactical advantage and enable our crews to land and take-off safely during the hours of darkness.

"The station is one of several that supports night flying. A variety of airfields and environments gives crews a breadth of experience and ensures that no single area is unduly burdened."