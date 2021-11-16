Home   News   Article

Night flying and large aircraft activity at RAF Wittering for Exercise Agile Pirate

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 13:30, 16 November 2021
Night flying and large aircraft activity is set to take place in the area next week.

As part of Exercise Agile Pirate, large aircraft are expected to operate during the day at RAF Wittering from Tuesday next week (November 23) until Thursday (November 25).

There will also be night flying from 5.30pm to 8.30pm on Wednesday and Thursday next week.

An RAF C-17 Globemaster at Royal Air Force Wittering. Photo: SAC Kim Waterson
RAF Wittering is reaching out to its neighbours and the nearby equestrian establishments to inform them of a change to the usual pattern of flying activity.

Operating under the cover of night is essential to modern military operations. Night vision goggles are a tactical advantage and enable crews to land and take-off safely during the hours of darkness.

RAF Wittering is one of several stations which supports night flying; a variety of airfields and environments gives crews a breadth of experience and ensures that no single area is unduly burdened.

