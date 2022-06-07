Large aircraft will be seen and heard over the Stamford area tonight and later in the week.

RAF Wittering will be carrying out night flying, which provides training for crew wearing night vision goggles.

This week's training with a C-17 Globemaster will be completed on Thursday night.

A C-17 Globemaster

Wing Commander Jez Case, station commander at RAF Wittering, said: “We are aware that night flying can be disturbing but it is an essential part of the training required by RAF aircraft to support operations.

"All military airfields in the UK take their share of night vision goggles training and we will do our best to minimise the disruption and disturbance caused by visiting aircraft to our local community.”