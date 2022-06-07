Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Night flying from RAF Wittering planned for C-17 from June 7 to June 9, 2022

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:07, 07 June 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Large aircraft will be seen and heard over the Stamford area tonight and later in the week.

RAF Wittering will be carrying out night flying, which provides training for crew wearing night vision goggles.

This week's training with a C-17 Globemaster will be completed on Thursday night.

A C-17 Globemaster
A C-17 Globemaster

Wing Commander Jez Case, station commander at RAF Wittering, said: “We are aware that night flying can be disturbing but it is an essential part of the training required by RAF aircraft to support operations.

"All military airfields in the UK take their share of night vision goggles training and we will do our best to minimise the disruption and disturbance caused by visiting aircraft to our local community.”

Armed Forces Stamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE