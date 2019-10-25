Funhouse Comedy Club, returns to the Coronation Hall, Market Deeping on Saturday, October 26 and Mama Liz’s Voodoo Lounge in Stamford on Thursday, October 31.

The hilarious Jonny Awsum will headline at Market Deeping. He will be joined by Dave Thompson and compere, Barry Dodds. The doors will be open from 7.15pm and the show starts at 8pm. Tickets are £10 in advance from www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

Voodoo Stands Up and Funhouse Comedy promise a night full of laughter at the Voodoo Lounge on Thursday, October 31.

Martin Mor

Ian Stone will headline the event with support from Martin Mor, Nick Elleray and Scottish actor, voice-over artist and comedian Neil McFarlane who will compere the event.

The doors will be open from 8pm and the show starts at 8.30pm. Tickets cost £10 in advance from mamaliz.co.uk Visit funhousecomedy.co.uk for more details.