No alternative to Lakeside Healthcase planned for Stamford
Published: 14:00, 03 December 2021
An alternative healthcare provider is not being considered for Stamford.
At a Stamford Town Council meeting on Tuesday (November 30), Lincolnshire County councillor Richard Cleaver (Ind) updated members on the town’s healthcare.
The Lakeside Stamford GP service was rated ‘inadequate’ by Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors in August and the provider was put into ‘special measures’ to force it to improve.