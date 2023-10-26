Grade II-listed council homes have been labelled as ‘disgusting’ after falling into disrepair with residents saying they are living in ‘squalor’.

Residents of Lumby's Terrace in Stamford have been left in tears over the state of their South Kesteven District Council-owned properties.

A group of residents attended a Stamford Town Council meeting on Tuesday (October 24) to put a plea forward for help to fix their homes.

The ceiling of one of the homes

Suzette Waldron, on behalf of all 13 residents in the street, told how the properties are ‘riddled in damp’ with ‘crumbling walls’ and leaks.

“It is disgusting the way we are having to live,” she said, describing it as ‘squalor’.

With heat escaping out of the holes in the home, Suzette said residents are having to choose between eating and warming their homes.

Derrick Middleton, Sheen Ogle, Madeline Nelson, Suzette Waldron and Paul Robinson outside their homes in Lumbys Terrace, Stamford

“I can’t live like that any more.

“The council has got to repair these houses to an acceptable standard,” she said.

The 13 Grade II-listed homes in Lumby’s Terrace were the first council-owned properties in South Kesteven.

Suzette, who has lived in the street for more than a decade, alleges South Kesteven District Council officers have been to visit the homes over the years but nothing has been done.

On one occasion, she alleges they broke a residents’ window, which is now boarded up and remains open.

Inside a property at Lumbys Terrace

“The council should change its logo to say bodge and scarper as all they do is bodge it,” she said.

A second resident, Sheena Ogle shed tears as she addressed the council.

Sheena said: “I have lived on this road for 15 years and the issues are still the same.”

Inside a property at Lumbys Terrace

The emotional recounts from residents resonated with the town councillors who offered support and agreed to ensure something is done.

Coun Ed Fancourt said: “No-one should have to live like that.

“We won’t rest until we get some sort of resolution.”

Inside a property at Lumbys Terrace

With Coun Yvette Diaz Munoz adding how she was nearly in tears by their stories and ‘no one can turn a blind eye to it’.

Among the councillors offering support is Jane Kingman, who visited the properties.

She said: “I couldn’t believe how they look - it is Dickensian.”

Inside a property at Lumbys Terrace

Leader of South Kesteven District Council Richard Cleaver (Ind) was at the meeting, and after speaking with residents agreed to visit the property.

“I am absolutely horrified by what I have heard,” he said.

Coun Cleaver, who became leader five months ago, added that he is ‘desperate’ to bring houses to an acceptable standard and ensure the problems are solved across the district.

Inside a property at Lumbys Terrace

The Lumby's Terrace residents also raised the issue with cabinet members at a drop in session last month.

Senior housing officers and the cabinet member for housing Coun Phil Dilks (Ind) visited Lumby's Terrace in September to see the state of their homes first hand.

A spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council said following the visit, it was agreed that a full inspection of the properties would be carried out by a surveyor working on behalf of the council.

They added: “While we accept there has been a short delay, the inspections have now been arranged and tenants were informed by letter, posted on Tuesday, that they will take place on November 2 and 3 and will identify all the necessary repairs and work that can be carried out to maximise energy efficiency.

Black mould in a property at Lumbys Terrace

“Following these inspections, the council will schedule work based on the priorities that are identified.

Inside a property at Lumbys Terrace

“While we understand there are frustrations, we have been working with tenants in Lumby’s Terrace and will continue to do so.”