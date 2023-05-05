No party has control of Rutland County Council

No party has overall control of Rutland County Council following yesterday’s elections.

Rutland County Council has 27 seats and, following the election, now comprises: 11 Liberal Democrat councillors, 6 Conservative councillors, 7 Independent and others, 2 Labour and 1 Green councillor.

Councillors will now have the opportunity to formally constitute political groups on the council which will determine the seats political groups are entitled to on committees.

Rutland County Council's Catmose offices in Oakham

Allocations of seats and appointments, including of the chairman and leader, will be formally agreed at the annual meeting of the council which will be held on Monday, May 22.

Overall turnout for the election was 34.21 per cent. The ward with the highest overall turnout was Braunston and Martinsthorpe (45.6 per cent).

Rutland County Council issued 4,081 postal votes in the run-up to the election, of which 2,724 (66.7 per cent) were returned.

Councillor Lucy Stephenson remains leader of the council until the meeting on May 22.