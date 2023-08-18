A council has said appropriate action has been taken over a breach which saw someone given a council house they were “not entitled to”.

In February 2022, South Kesteven District Council confirmed that an investigation was under way into allegations of a potential breach in its council housing allocation, and that an undisclosed number of people associated with it were suspended.

SKDC said that it took action promptly once the allegations came to light, and confirmed that internal disciplinary investigations took place, involving staff across numerous teams across the council, which concluded in 2022.

When news of the breach first surfaced, Coun Charmaine Morgan (Ind), called for transparency, while Coun Lee Steptoe (Lab), called the situation ‘heartbreaking’ and asked for an explanation.

A council spokesperson said this week: “SKDC can confirm that appropriate action has been taken, although we have a duty to ensure HR issues remain confidential.

“Due to the potential for a criminal offence having occurred, this matter was referred to Lincolnshire Police and remains under investigation.

“A new SKDC Allocations Policy was adopted in the summer of 2022 to ensure clarity and understanding of the allocation of social housing across the district.”

Cabinet member for housing and planning, Coun Phil Dilks (Ind), said there was “no room for any form of fraudulent activity at the council”.

“We want to make sure that only genuine people with real housing need live in our homes,” said Coun Dilks.

“There is no room for any form of fraudulent activity at the council and we do all we can to prevent anyone at all from taking advantage of the system and getting a home which they are not entitled to.

“Social housing is a valuable asset in South Kesteven, providing homes for the households and families who need them most.

“If anyone has concerns about a council housing allocation, this must be reported directly to the council.”