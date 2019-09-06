Stamford town councillors have voted against a move to enjoy a ‘Summer recess’.

Mayor Breda Griffin told last week’s meeting an August break would bring them into line with MPs, plus county and district councillors. ‘Crucial’ planning applications could be made by the council chairman (herself).

But Coun Bob Sandall said the meeting still running at 9.30pm showed decisions had to be made.

Coun Breda Griffin (16130964)

“You cannot run a company when you are not here. If you don’t want to attend meetings, you should not be a councillor.”

Coun Bill Turner said the meeting had just dealt with an ‘emergency leak’.

Coun Steve Carroll said: “If we want a bit of holiday, we send in apologies.”