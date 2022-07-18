No trains are running from Stamford and Oakham stations due to the heatwave.

This comes as rail passengers are being asked to avoid travelling because of the high temperatures.

No services are operating on the Birmingham to Stansted line, which calls at Oakham, Stamford and Peterborough, today (July 19) with limited services set to run tomorrow.

Stamford Railway Station

Temperatures are expected to rise to 40C tomorrow which National Rail says could affect the rails and overhead power lines.

Network Rail has closed the East Coast Main Line (ECML) for all locations between London King’s Cross and York and Leeds due to the extreme weather.

Sam MacDougall, operations director for Network Rail said: “Closing the line to traffic is always a last resort but it is the right thing to do to keep people safe on Tuesday given the unprecedented heatwave forecast. The forecast temperatures are well above those which our infrastructure is designed, and safety must come first.

“[Today] we are reducing the speed at which trains can run which will limit the number of trains running and extend journey times significantly so we’re asking passengers to only travel if absolutely necessary.

“The best way to keep everyone safe and prevent passengers from becoming stranded on trains in the extraordinary heat is to proactively close the East Coast Main Line routes south of York and Leeds during the very hottest temperatures. I am sorry for the disruption this will cause.”