A town bandstand's use is being curtailed following complaints about noise.

Rutland County Council says it has has received multiple complaints about live music at Oakham's bandstand, in Cutts Close Park.

Under the Environmental Protection Act 1990, the county council has to investigate all noise pollution complaints it receives.

The bandstand at Cutts Close in Oakham

Members of Oakham Town Council met on September 20 and discussed the complaints.

They decided community use of the bandstand be withdrawn until further notice and that they would buy a sound level meter to monitor future noise levels when music is played at the site.

The bandstand is used for a series of music events organised by the town council each summer. The series has now finished for 2023.

Speaking after the meeting, a spokesperson for Rutland County Council said: “We are required to enforce the national code of practice on environmental noise control at concerts as part of our environmental health duties.

"We have agreed with Oakham Town Council that up to 12 days of live music events can take place at Cutts Close each year, provided they do not exceed the noise levels clearly set out in the national code of practice.

“We have raised the issue of noise complaints with Oakham Town Council and passed on a reminder of the code of practice for next summer.

"We will continue to advise the town council on measures that are needed to ensure events at Cutts Close can be enjoyed by everyone, so we can give approval for similar events in future.”