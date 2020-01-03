Stamford Community Orchard Group (SCOG) invites you to join its annual wassail event on Saturday, January 4.

It is a great occasion at the start of the new year to enjoy the fruits of the apple trees and carry on the tradition of wassailing in the orchard. Join this noisy old English custom, sing to the trees and bang your old saucepans to bring a good harvest of apples.

Enjoy seasonal songs, cider and juice hot punch, brazier, and the fantastic Woven Chords choir. Bring old saucepans, wooden spoons and anything to bash and make a noise, torches, lanterns, warm clothing, sparklers and ribbons.

It will take place at 4.30pm on Saturday, January 4, at Stamford Community Orchard, which is at the end of Christchurch Close, just off Green Lane, Stamford.

The old English custom of apple orchard wassailing is traditionally held at the beginning of January as a ritual to ask for a good apple harvest.

Those present form a circle around the largest apple tree, hang pieces of toast soaked in cider in the branches for the robins, who represent the ‘good spirits’ of the tree.

Pots and pans are banged loudly to scare away the pests and diseases and the group sings. Wassail is a hot, mulled punch often associated with Yuletide drunk from a ‘wassailing bowl’.

More details can be found on SCOG’s website: www.scog.org.uk