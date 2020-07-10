Residents close to Gypsy Meadows in Stamford are having summer evenings blighted by ‘arrogant’ teenagers.

The area of grassland, off Ryhall Road, is being used for drinking and drug-taking, according to people who live close by and who are fed up with the loud swearing and rowdy behaviour.

Sandija Gurina lives with her husband and 12-year-old daughter in Ryhall Road, and says they first noticed the nuisance towards the end of June, when similar teenage gatherings were attracting the attention of police at Stamford Meadows near to the centre of town.