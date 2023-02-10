Police have issued a warning following reports of door-to-door sellers.

Residents living in Stamford have called the police after people have knocked on their door trying to sell household items.

All doorstep sellers must have a current pedlar's certificate, which the police force will have issued.

In a post on the Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings Police Facebook page, a spokesperson said: "If you have someone knock on your door and you are not expecting visitors then please be cautious.

"Our advice is always: 'Not sure? Don't open the door'."

They added: "If you do answer the door to one of these sellers please ask to see their [pedlar's] certificate and also their ID.

Any suspicious activity should be reported to Lincolnshire Police via 101 or the force's online reporting system.