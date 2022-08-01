An enforcement notice has been served to the owner of a piece of land in Stamford.

A retrospective planning application to turn an area between houses in Haddon Road into a gypsy/traveller pitch was refused by South Kesteven District Council last year.

Following that, the applicant was told to remove a caravan, fence and gravel and return the land to grass.

The owner of the land made changes without planning permission

He now has until November 16 to comply with the order or appeal against it.