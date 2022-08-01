Notice served after unauthorised development for caravan at Haddon Road, Stamford
An enforcement notice has been served to the owner of a piece of land in Stamford.
A retrospective planning application to turn an area between houses in Haddon Road into a gypsy/traveller pitch was refused by South Kesteven District Council last year.
Following that, the applicant was told to remove a caravan, fence and gravel and return the land to grass.
He now has until November 16 to comply with the order or appeal against it.