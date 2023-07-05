A unicyclist propped up by two walking postboxes was a sure-fire way to draw attention to a charity fundraiser.

Caroline Stafford unicycled 5km alongside Rutland Water on Sunday to raise awareness of a letter-writing charity close to her heart.

Having only learnt to ride a few weeks ago, Caroline relied on the support of friends to get her through.

She said: “It was really good fun and we had lots of people turn out to support us which was lovely. It made the whole thing mean so much more to me.”

Caroline, who owns The Kitsch Hen personalised biscuit company, took on the challenge to raise money for the charity From Me To You. It recruits volunteers to write letters for people who are undergoing medical treatment.

She initially volunteered as a letter-writer but is now a charity ambassador, helping to raise awareness and set up a regional hub in Peterborough.

Caroline Stafford completed a 5km course at Rutland Water on a unicycle in aid of the charity From Me To You

She said: “I’m inspired every day by the work they do in helping people with cancer to feel less isolated and alone by encouraging us all to embrace the much forgotten art of letter writing.”

Her charity ride took an hour-and-a-half to complete. She was supported – quite literally – by the charity founder Alison Hitchcock and Dave Kentish from Braceborough, whose wife Liz raised money for the charity earlier this year by dressing as a postbox and walking around Stamford.

Caroline, who lives in Edith Weston, added: “I had managed three lengths of a basketball court the night before my challenge but fell off and hurt myself, so I decided it would be better to make it more of a team effort.

“I'm so grateful for the support we got. I'm determined to get back on the unicycle and be able to ride to the village shop to get my paper in the morning."

Caroline Stafford completed a 5km course at Rutland Water on a unicycle in aid of the charity From Me To You

Caroline has raised £2,430 for the charity.