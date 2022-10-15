The number of advertising boards dotted around Stamford town centre is said to be getting out of hand.

A review of advertising guidelines is due to take place next month.

It comes as town councillor Harrish Bisnauthsing branded the A-boards a hazard.

A-boards in Stamford town centre

He claims businesses on the High Street shouldn’t need to use them because their shop fronts are so visible.

During a recent town council meeting he asked county councillor Kelham Cooke (Con) whether anything could be done, and was told a review is due to take place.

Coun Cooke said: “There’s a right number of A-boards and a place for them but it has got a bit out of hand.”

Town councillor Shaun Ford agrees that the boards pose a danger to shoppers.

He said: “While the town council wishes to encourage traders to promote their business activities, it needs to be done in a way that enhances the street scene and is sensitive to the needs of its users.

“The rows of A-boards jutting out into the High Street are a hazard to pedestrians because they impede free movement along the street.

“The danger is increased by the fact that vehicles are still driving along the High Street during shopping hours – even though there is clear signage prohibiting this.”

Lincolnshire County Council will review its guidelines for businesses in November.

Highways officers can check whether advertising boards will cause an obstruction, and whether they can be easily detected and navigated by people with a visual impairment or mobility issue.

In areas with a high volume of pedestrians, such as Stamford High Street, boards should be placed as near to the property as possible.

Owner of Energy Clothing, Sarah Sewell, said A-boards were vital to the success of her business when it was based in Stamford Walk and feels the council should be doing more to support traders.

She said: “Shops off the beaten track rely on A-boards. They slow people down and give shops some personality.

“With the cost of rent, rates and wages going up and footfall likely to go down, we need them.

“As long as they’re not tatty, just let people have them.”

