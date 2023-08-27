The number of dangerous driver dashcam videos sent to police has risen by 40 per cent in the past quarter.

A total of 655 submissions were received by Lincolnshire Police’s Operation Snap hub between April and June this year, accounting for more than one third of the 1,911 videos lodged over the 12-month period.

New figures released this week reveal that 207 offences have been identified and processed to the police, with a further 169 resulting in warnings.

Dashcam footage of dangerous driving in Holbeach which was reported to Lincolnshire Police and uploaded to their YouTube channel

Meanwhile, 279 incidents saw no further action taken.

Operation Snap is an online portal where the public can upload footage of suspected driving offences including dangerous driving, careless driving, not wearing a seatbelt, failing to stop at a red light and offences where a driver is clearly not in proper control of a vehicle.

“Every single submission is viewed and where the footage shows a traffic offence, action is taken,” Lincolnshire police said.

The highest number of submissions was for drivers travelling without reasonable consideration to other users, which saw 60 videos received.

Forty-nine complaints regarded driving on a road or in a public place without due care and attention and 47 were categorised as failing to comply with red/green arrow/lane closure traffic light signals.

There were 24 submissions regarding of motorists failing to comply with solid white line road markings, eight videos of drivers using mobile phone devices while driving and four complaints regarding failing to comply with traffic signs.

Lincolnshire Police regularly upload some of the most dangerous videos submitted on their YouTube channel.

A total of 455 videos were submitted between January and March.