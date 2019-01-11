Number of empty shops in Stamford is ‘shocking’

The chief operating officer of a retail chain says she is ‘shocked’ at the number of empty shops in Stamford’s High Street.

Alison Holmes of Tinc made the comment as her company added to the total, with Stamford’s Tinc store due to close on January 22.

The Tinc store opened at 29 High Street in 2014 offering stationery, gadgets and gifts.

But now the Wiltshire-based company has announced the closure of the store, following other branch closures.

Alison told the Mercury: “It’s very, very sad. After five years of trading, we will be closing on January 22. The rational is the high street is tough. Business rates and rents have made it an unviable proposition for us.

“We still have the Tinc website. We trade in John Lewis stores and you can find us on Amazon.

“It’s not just Stamford. We have recently closed shops in Cirencester, Swindon and Reigate. Strategically, we will be concentrating on the web and our wholesale business. There will be new retailers where Tinc will be available later this year.”

With the Stamford branch manager resigning before Christmas, just one member of staff will be looking for a new role.

The closure adds to other empty shops in High Street, including one next door.

Alison added: “I was shocked by the number of empty shops there was when I walked through the town. It’s not easy for retailers.”

Corsham-based Tinc was founded in 2011 and opened its first store in Bath. Last year it had 15 stores but this week, it just listed six.