The number of rough sleepers in the district has decreased by more than half in a year, according to a council survey.

A snapshot taken towards the end of last year into the number of rough sleepers carried out by South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) has shown a reduction on the previous figure.

The rough sleeper count, which takes place every year with volunteers from SKDC, found two individuals sleeping rough, a decrease on the six that were recorded the year before.

South Kesteven District Council says it counted two rough sleepers in the area in November. (53537511)

Local authorities across England take a single night snapshot of people sleeping rough, either with a physical count or an estimate based on their caseload and advice from partner agencies.

This year, SKDC did a physical count on the night of November 18, 2021, when volunteers checked shop doorways, local parks, underpasses and known rough sleeper locations in Grantham and Stamford.

Cabinet member for housing councillor Robert Reid (Con) said: “Two individuals were recorded as rough sleeping this year, which was a reduction to the six counted in the previous year.

"These figures go some way to show the good work that our rough sleeper initiative, Change4Lincs has been doing over the past two years.

“South Kesteven District Council is the lead authority for this project and host the team employed to deliver these objectives. The team works in conjunction with our housing options team, which provides advice and assistance to all households who are homeless or threatened with homelessness.

“Anyone concerned about someone over the age of 18 they have seen sleeping rough can call free on 0800 121 4430. Please give as much detail as possible so that we can locate them and offer our support.”

The council says this annual count takes place in autumn rather than summer, where numbers are likely to be higher due to warmer temperatures, or winter, where numbers may be lower as more temporary night shelters are set up to ensure people do not sleep rough on the streets in very cold weather.

One person was located in Grantham, asleep on a bench. SKDC had previously been notified but were unable to find him. He engaged with the council’s homeless service and went to stay with a friend.

The other person was already known to be living in a tent in Stamford. He remained there with ongoing outreach support from Change4Lincs and has now found his own accommodation.

Change4Lincs is a project run by SKDC in partnership with North Kesteven, South Holland and West Lindsey. It is there to provide a new response to tackle rough sleeping by working with the housing options teams in each district.

The district council says its staff identify and engage with rough sleepers, find accommodation and provide support, giving people a chance to escape homelessness and move into settled accommodation.

