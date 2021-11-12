A number plate theft has sparked a warning from police.

On Wednesday last week (November 3), number plates were stolen from a vehicle in Redcot Mews, Stamford.

Police inspector for Stamford, Gary Stewart, said: "We would encourage members of the public to inform us if their number plates are taken.

Police stock picture

"Generally if they are taken they are then used in crime."

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 194 of November 3.