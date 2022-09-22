A nurse at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice represented the charity at Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

Sophie Brew, who is the ward manager of the inpatient unit, was invited to attend The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen was a royal patron of Sue Ryder since 1993.

Sue Ryder Nurse Sophie Brew

“When I found out that I had been invited to attend I felt really overwhelmed,” said Sophie.

“I felt an overwhelming sense of pride for our charity being asked to attend.

"I felt nervous as it is such a momentous event and I felt sadness too at what I knew would be an incredibly sad occasion.

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

“I have not really had a chance to process it all really. I received the invitation at the weekend, travelled to London for the state funeral service on Monday and when I woke up Tuesday it was straight up and back to work.

"I haven’t even had the time to tell my colleagues about it. I need time to really appreciate what has happened."

As a nurse, Sophie is used to early starts and she was up at 4.30am to catch the train to London.

She describes seeing lots of people on the train with flowers heading to Green Park but the walk to Westminster Abbey was 'eerily quiet and didn’t feel like London at all'.

Inside Westminster Abbey Sophie took her seat alongside people with MBEs and representatives from a number of other charities in The Nave.

“It sounds strange to say, but it was so lovely to meet so many new people," she said. "I was sat talking to a number ladies on the MBE list and to people from different charities. Everyone felt a sense of being so fortunate that we were there.

“There was lots of talking when we arrived and we were ushered in to sit down. We were getting to know each other and sharing our stories. We all said how surreal it was, how fortunate we were and how we would all remember this for the rest of our lives.”

A congregation of about 2,000 people attended the state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

“The service was very respectful,” said Sophie, who lives in Peterborough. “It was grand but at the same time you could see it was also incredibly personal to The Queen.

“When everyone sang the national anthem at the end of the service the power people put into singing gave me goosebumps. It was so moving.

"It was the first time I had sang the words ‘God save The King’ and it was so emotional.

“Then seeing the royal family following the coffin outside Westminster Abbey it really hit me. It was the realization that yes she was our Queen, but she was the royal family’s mother and their grandmother.

“At that moment I saw more than a grief for our Queen, it was a family’s grief and we mourned with them.”