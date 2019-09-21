Bourne and sister nursery schools celebrate 30 years
A chain of nursery schools celebrated 30 years last week.
Created by Diane and Smith and the late Sue Jenkins, the chain includes the First Steps Day Nursery and Pre-School in Maxey, First Steps at Ruskington, Headstart Day Nursery and Pre-School in Bourne, plus two other outlets in Grantham.
The day featured stay and play activities for parents and carers, plus anyone else who might want to see what the pre-schools had to offer.
The children also enjoyed a party, with dancing, singing, snacks and outdoor activities.
Bourne Headstart manager Tracey Dixon says over the years nurseries have changed with more learning opportunities for both indoors and outdoors.
Nurseries have developed dedicated Forest School sessions, plus they also offer extra-curricular activities like sewing club, football club and dance club.
A STEM garden has also been created at Headstart Bourne where children can explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics outdoors.
Tracey said: “Looking to the future, we hope to welcome many more families into our setting, as we continue to further progress with our journey and continue to provide many more new and exciting opportunities for the families of
Bourne.
“We are excited about our outdoor learning provision and forest school, as this continues to have positive impacts upon the children’s development.
“We are also very happy to be hosting the holiday club, within our ‘club house’ for the upcoming half-term, Easter and Summer holidays.”
