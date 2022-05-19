A pre-school has reopened after a fire.

Firefighters from Stamford, Bourne and Market Deeping were called to Kesteven Road in Stamford on Tuesday afternoon (May 17) where a fence and tree were ablaze.

The fire started behind the Today's Express shop and caused damage to the nearby Mulberry Bush Nursery building.

The fire behind Today's Express in Kesteven Road

Children and staff had to be evacuated to St Augustine's Primary School, and the nursery was closed while staff assess the damage. The nursery has partially reopened to pre-school children today.

Nursery manager, Gina Jones, said: "This is important for their emotional wellbeing and to reassure them that their nursery is just the same as they left it prior to the incident on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to remain closed to our younger children as they are located in the end of the building where we sustained some surface external damage and although the interior of the nursery is as it was, we feel that we need a few more days to ventilate to ensure a healthy and homely environment for our youngest ones."

Staff at St Augustine's Primary School captured a photo of Mulberry Bush Nursery on fire

The nursery will fully open to all children on Monday.

Gina added: "I would firstly like to thank the two members of public who identified the fire in the neighbouring property and alerted us. This afforded us time to evacuate calmly and call the emergency services, reaching safety before the fire took hold of the tree and fence.

"Good Samaritans indeed meaning that our children were never in danger.

"I must thank my amazing team who acted professionally, calmly, singing to the children, calling and calming our wonderful families, and going above and beyond to ensure we are open again so soon. I'm so proud"

St Augustine’s School created a care room and changing facilities for the children on Tuesday, and have housed them while the nursery was closed.