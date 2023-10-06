Pre-school children had a bright idea to raise money for a good cause.

Youngsters at the Acorn Childcare Centre in Stamford took part in a ‘wear yellow’ day to support the spina bifida charity, Shine.

The charity means a lot to the nursery staff as it helps them to support 19-month-old Isla Newton-Soames who was born with the condition.

Children at Acorn Childcare Centre in Stamford hosted a 'wear yellow' day for the spina bifida charity Shine

The toddler had surgery for spina bifida while she was still in the womb and was later fitted with a shunt to drain excess fluid from her brain. She now attends the nursery twice a week and her family is keen to raise money for the charity which has helped them.

Nursery worker Sarah Kennedy said: “Shine has been incredibly helpful since Isla began attending Acorn. They are always just a phone call away if we need advice and they have delivered some useful training to us.”

The nursery raised £155.

Isla Newton-Soames and her mum Liv Newton

Do you have a new story to share? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk