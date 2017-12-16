Nursery staff thrilled to move into new home

A Stamford nursery has moved into a log cabin style new home which has more than tripled its capacity.

Staff at Rhe Ark Nursery, which is based in the grounds of St George’s Primary School in Stamford, opened the new building last month and it replaces the portable cabin it was previously housed in.

The building was constructed during the Summer and increases the nursery’s capacity from 16 to an estimated 65.

The new facility includes an indoor tree house, a climbing frame and a sensory area.

Jo O’Bryan-Tear, owner of the nursery, said: ‘We are all thrilled to have built a new home for The Ark at St George’s. The nursery is extremely homely and equipped to a very high standard.

“The children spend a lot of time with us and our aim is to build them a cosy and caring second home where they can thrive and learn, and be looked after by highly qualified early years professionals.

“This project has been in planning for some time now and it was quite moving to see the children’s happy faces as they explored their new surroundings.”

Previously the nursery provided for little ones aged three to four during term-time.

But now as well as term-time care it is providing before and after school care for primary school children.

It can now also offer day care for children aged from birth to give.

Jo added: “We have got more space. We are a bigger nursery, we have availability for new children of different ages.”

Children who attend the nursery also attend sessions at its ‘Wild at Heart’ Forest School in Ketton, which is located near the River Chater.

The nursery is open from 7.30am to 6pm Monday to Friday.

The Ark also has another nursery, located at St Gilbert’s Primary School in Stamford.

Parents who are interested in finding out more about the nursery or wish to enrol their children should call Jo on 01780 723141

Staff and children are pictured above in the new nursery. Photo: Lee Hellwing