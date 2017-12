Nurses and doctors from Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice took to the catwalk as part of a fashion show to raise funds for the hospice.

The event was held at Stamford Arts Centre last week and was packed with guests to see the latest fashions from the town’s independent retailers, including Arch Label Agency, Attic, Energy, Gagliardi and Marcia May Shoes.

Photos from the fashion show are available to view and buy visit www.photos.iliffemedia.co.uk