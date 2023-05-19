Nurses are hoping to create a collection of old NHS uniforms to celebrate the organisation’s 75th anniversary.

Stamford and Rutland Hospital staff want to create a visual trip down memory lane with medical artefacts from across the decades.

Any donated items will be used in a celebratory exhibition this summer.

Nurses are appealing for old NHS uniforms to form part of a 75th anniversary exhibition

Matron Caroline Wood said: “This year is a truly magnificent milestone for the NHS and we would love to be able to showcase a little history of our own.

“We would love to hear from people who have worked for the NHS, as well as existing colleagues, who would like to support our planned event later this summer by temporarily loaning us their uniform from the decades.”

The anniversary is on July 5 but the exhibition will be in August.

If you have items to offer, email nwangliaft.communications@nhs.net and type ‘NHS 75 uniform’ in the subject line.