Work on the Stamford Hospital site has resumed with the demolition of the former nurses’ accommodation.

The staff housing block has been vacant for decades and is not needed by the hospital to deliver its current and future clinical services.

The footprint of the building will be cleared within the next few days and will be gravelled over in preparation for the next phase of the development.

Work was carried out over the weekend to minimise disruption to patients, visitors and staff.

Hospital matron, Caroline Wood, said: “The work remains on schedule, and we are pleased with feedback from the local community and the neighbouring GP and dentist services that any disruption and inconvenience by the work thus far has been kept to an absolute minimum and we thank them for their continued patience.”

A new, modular meeting hall next to the main hospital building is now in place and, once decorated and fully fitted and furnished, will provide an more modern training, meeting and conference facility.

Caroline added: “Initial work has started on the new staff hub to support staff well-being and provide a space where staff across the site and take their breaks and enjoy a truly restful place to make the most of their downtime.”

Stamford Hospital is run by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust.