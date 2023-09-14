Oakham bus station will not use ‘levelling up’ money

Rutland County Council and Melton Borough Council have been awarded £23 million of levelling up funding for projects designed to have a lasting impact for residents and visitors to the area.

One element of Rutland’s bid was to deliver key transport improvements.

New funding of £6.5m will provide a new ‘mobi-hub’ and deliver a bus improvement plan – improving the ability to travel around and within Rutland, as well as connecting the market towns of Oakham, Uppingham, Melton and Stamford.

A bus stop in Rutland

The transport project will include a £3 million investment in a new fleet of buses and other equipment to improve bus services and provides the opportunity to trial electric buses – the procurement of which was approved Rutland County Council’s cabinet this week.

The location of the new ‘mobi-hub’ has not yet been decided but contrary to an earlier report, Oakham Bus Station is not one of the sites being considered at this stage.

Following a number of incidents of anti-social behaviour and vandalism earlier this year, Oakham Bus Station has been temporarily closed.

Our recent article on Oakham Bus Station incorrectly linked Rutland’s levelling up funding to a recent application to change the use and operating hours at the bus station.

Options for interim short and longer-term use of the bus station building are still under consideration but no decisions have been made.

We apologise for the incorrect information in the article published last week, and we are happy to set the record straight.