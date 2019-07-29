A cake and sale, raffle and collection, has raised £120 for Medecins Sans Frontieres.

The event at Oakham Buttercross featured Mrs Yvette Nicolle-Anderiesz, MSF, Rutland Registered volunteer and fundraiser; Mr Stephan Johnson of Oakham, and Gary Nicolle-Anderiesz, MSF Registered Leicester Volunteer.

Yvette said afterwards: "Thank you to all who contributed, donated, volunteered, and helped from All Saints Church, Langham and Oakham. A big thank you to Bishop’s Lodge in Leicester for their donation.