Oakham bake sale raises £120 for Medecins Sans Frontiere
A cake and sale, raffle and collection, has raised £120 for Medecins Sans Frontieres.
The event at Oakham Buttercross featured Mrs Yvette Nicolle-Anderiesz, MSF, Rutland Registered volunteer and fundraiser; Mr Stephan Johnson of Oakham, and Gary Nicolle-Anderiesz, MSF Registered Leicester Volunteer.
Yvette said afterwards: "Thank you to all who contributed, donated, volunteered, and helped from All Saints Church, Langham and Oakham. A big thank you to Bishop’s Lodge in Leicester for their donation.
