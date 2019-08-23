An Oakham dental practice is set to triple in size.

Rutland County Council has approved the major expansion for the Green Oakham Dental Practice at 74 High Street, Oakham.

Applicant Mrs Chadni Patel sought a change of use for part of the ground floor, plus the first floor of the listed building from residential to dental use.

Now, the practice will grow from 70m2 to 196m2. Staffing will increase from three full-time staff and one part-time staff to eight full-time staff and four part-time staff.

A council report said approving the expansion would help preserve the business and provide employment opportunities and “help ensure the viability of the town

centre”.