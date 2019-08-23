Oakham dentist set for major expansion
An Oakham dental practice is set to triple in size.
Rutland County Council has approved the major expansion for the Green Oakham Dental Practice at 74 High Street, Oakham.
Applicant Mrs Chadni Patel sought a change of use for part of the ground floor, plus the first floor of the listed building from residential to dental use.
Now, the practice will grow from 70m2 to 196m2. Staffing will increase from three full-time staff and one part-time staff to eight full-time staff and four part-time staff.
A council report said approving the expansion would help preserve the business and provide employment opportunities and “help ensure the viability of the town
centre”.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.