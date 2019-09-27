The Lord Lieutenant of Rutland bravely climbed three storeys of scaffolding to mark a major milestone in a £9million Oakham care home.

Dr Sarah Furness performed the ‘topping out’ of the Oakham Grange Nursing home wearing a hard hat and hi vis jacket.

The ‘topping out’ ceremony is a modern twist on the ancient Scandinavian religious rite of placing a tree atop a new building to appease the tree-dwelling spirits displaced in its construction.

The developers say the Oakham Grange building site has been very respectful of the ancient tree line within its grounds and the ‘topping out’ ceremony celebrated the moment the home become watertight.

Lesa McAnulty, chief operation officer for Ardale, the family firm behind Oakham Grange said: “Today’s event signifies our intent to embed our new Ardale home into the local economy.

“Whenever possible we will use local suppliers, employ up to 200 local people and train them to support Rutland’s older local population, to maintain the highest quality of life.”

Simon Blackdale, managing director, continued: “We are delighted to have reached the highest structural point at Oakham Grange nursing home and we are on track to complete the building in early 2020.

“We are looking forward to handing it over to Ardale and we hope that the residents who move in will be extremely happy with their new accommodation.”

Oakham Grange is an Ardale home is planned to open in the spring of 2020. Its bespoke design will support 60 individuals in a range of ensuite bedrooms, with some suites featuring their own kitchens.

Oakham Grange will provide nursing care and support aiming to promote independence while maintaining friendships and interests.

This in underlined by design features such as raised gardening beds and its own putting green.

The development is being built at Wheatfield Way, Oakham, Rutland.

Further details can be found at www.ardale.co.uk.