Rutland County Council has dropped ‘disrespectful’ plans to make stonemasons mark their names on the front of headstones in Oakham Cemetery after complaints from families and stonemasons.

A council spokesman said in a review to improve burial services to families, it wanted to be able to identify who made the stone or memorial so it could contact them about any “safety issues or damage that may occur”. But based on feedback, the council resolved to record such information elsewhere.

Mel Finnemore, managing director of Finnemore stonemasons called the move ‘brilliant news’.

“They have realised a headstone is for celebrating a life, not for adverts.”