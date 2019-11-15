An Oakham day nursery has been told to make further improvements after it was given an ‘inadequate’ rating earlier this year.

School inspectors Ofsted say Scallywags in Cold Overton Road has made improvements since an earlier inspection in April, but after another inspection last month, it still ‘requires improvement’.

The latest rating covered all categories including the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

Ofsted (21642571)

The report said the provider and manager have “worked effectively” with staff to address actions raised at the last inspection.

But some children do not make the progress they could as teaching quality varies.

Information gathered from parents on children could be better and expectations of children also varies.

The report added: “That said, children settle well. They show that they feel safe and happy and build positive relationships with the caring and friendly staff.”

Staff were also praised for getting to know babies well and promoting children’s health and well-being effectively.

Inspectors told the nursery to improve the knowledge it gains on children to better plan lessons and to work better with parents on this. They also must improve how children manage their behaviour and for teaching to be more consistent.

Scallywags Day Nursery has 26 staff offering full day care to 90 children aged up to four.

Managing director Alan Scott called the ‘requires improve’ rating ‘disappointing’ but told the Mercury it did highlight areas of good practice, including safeguarding, happy children, confident babies, the development of children and their health and

well-being.

The rating was lower than expected, partly due to a new inspection framework, but the school would make the recommended

changes.

Mr Scott has also written to parents and told them: “We are motivated and determined to provide your child with the highest quality childcare. This inspection has provided us with the impetus to further improve standards.”