Plans have been submitted to change the use of office space in Oakham into a beauty parlour.

Melanie Palmer of Finch Avenue, Oakham, has applied to Rutland County Council for the conversion at 17c Gaol Street, Oakham, which until October was used by DG Music.

The site would contain two treatment rooms, one on the ground floor and one of the first floor.

Rutland County Council

The venture would employ one full-time and two part-time staff.

Melanie, who trades as BeeBee Beauty, will offer treatments including waxing, massage, facials, manicures and pedicures.

The premises would also sell the Eve Taylor range of beauty products, including cleansers and toners. Her application said: “Clients tend to buy products following a service, the salon is not a retail destination.”

