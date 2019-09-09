Rutland's military and civilian communities came together in a first Party in the Park organised by Lord Lieutenant Dr Sarah Furness.

More than 1,000 people enjoyed fine weather and entertainment in Cutts Close, Oakham, yesterday (Sunday).

The popular event featured military bikers, candy floss, face painting, Grainstore Beer Tent, the fire service, Kavanagh’s Tea Rooms, a barbecue run by the Lions, Pimms Stall, army responders, plus various military displays and charities.The day ended with a tug of war.