Oakham postie runs London Marathon for charity

A postwoman from Oakham is going to complete the London Marathon for a charity which is close to her heart.

In December 2015 two days after her second birthday Madison Fry, four, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes .

Since Madison’s diagnosis, life has changed dramatically for her mother Faye and father Kevin.

They now check her blood glucose levels regularly to make sure they are in the normal range.

Faye 36, is going to be pounding the pavements of London on April 22 to raise £2,000 for JDRF, a charity which funds research into finding a cure for diabetes and supports those with the condition.

Faye, who will be taking part as a member of the JDRF team, said: “It will be fun. I will get round it.

“I am a little bit terrified and a little bit excited.

“JDRF is is the leading charity in research of type 1 diabetes. I’m hoping one day that they will find a cure for my princess.

“She thinks it is brilliant. She tells everyone ‘my Mummy is running the marathon’.”

Faye, who delivers post in Oakham, hopes to complete the course in 5hr30mins.

It’s not the first time Faye has raised cash for JDRF.

In 2016 she ran the Perkins Great Eastern Run half marathon in Peterborough for the charity and raised £1,500 for it.

To help her raise cash for her marathon challenge she held a cake sale at Oakham Market Place on Saturday.

To donate to visit www.justgiving.com/faye-fry1