Oakham pubgoers raise charity cash

Locals from a pub have raised £5,000 for charity following the death of a ‘dearly loved’ man who died after battling cancer.

Pete Gordon, who was a regular at the Crown Tavern in Oakham died after battling cancer three years ago.

Many regulars at the pub, including several Scotsmen, decided to raise cash for cancer charities Cancer Research UK and Prostate UK as a tribute to Pete, who was originally from Scotland.

Cash was also raised in memory of Kenny Lindsay who also died in the same year after fighting prostate cancer and was the brother of one of the group, Jim Lindsay.

A racehorse trained by Mick Appleby at Langham Racing Stables Yard was named after Kenny and the group have fundraised at racecourses around the country each time the horse competes.

Lindsay Taylor, landlady of the pub and one of the kind fundraisers, said: He [Pete] was one of those guys who was the life and soul of the party. It is just like a lost soul here now he is gone. He was dearly loved.

“Hospices looked after them so we just thought it was the thing to do.”

Among the fundraisers was Pete’s daughter Elizabeth Notley as well as couple Bob and Astrid Dryland, who all live in Oakham.

Pete and the fundraisers regularly attended Scottish-themed nights put on at the pub.

Kenny was a huge horse racing fan and was well-known in the horse racing fraternity.

The last of cash was donated to the Cancer Research UK branch in Oakham on January 9.