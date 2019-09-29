Oakham School gets DIY SOS-style makeover thanks to Highways England and contractors
An Oakham school has received a DIY SOS-style makeover thanks to the generosity of road workers.
Over the Summer school holidays, the work was carried out at English Martyrs Catholic Academy School in Willow Crescent.
Staff from the East Midlands asset delivery team for highways which features 22 partners including nmcn, Kier, Tarmac and Hanson, laid a new footpath to the sports area, repaired the Early Years playground fence, refurbished a shelter, renovated flooring and classroom carpet tiles and painted the toilet blocks.
Over three days, the school hall also received a facelift to create a light, bright inviting space where children will enjoy their school day.
School headteacher Alison Chambers said the children were delighted to see the improvements and she hoped to invite some of the contractors back to the
school.
“We would like to say a big thank you to all involved, school budgets are tight and this has helped enormously with providing a real lift to our external and internal premises.
The school won the makeover thanks to the artistic talents of 10-year-old pupils Lilly Gerstner and Sophia Rice after a team of road experts from the highways team visited local primary schools. They helped pupils aged eight to 11 to plan, design and build their own road bridges.
The children designed posters reflecting the work of Highways England, with the best displayed in the Highways England marquee at the Rutland County Show in June where the winners were announced.
Highways England assistant collaboration manager, Nicola Tomlinson, said: “Working with our supply chain partners on this great initiative we exceeded all expectations on the improvements we were able to carry out at the school which will benefit both staff and children.”
