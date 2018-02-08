Oakham School students secure Oxbridge places

Have your say

Oakham School students are celebrating after securing places at two of the country’s most prestigious universities.

Cambridge University has offered a place to Catherine Golby to study geography and Katie Palmer to read classics.

Other Cambridge places have been handed to, Morgan Overton, who has an offer to read music and Archie Wheeler who has a computer science place.

Oxford University has made offers to Becky Haley, to study fine art, Harry Kooiman who has an offer to study German and Matthew Jennings who has a physics place.

Dr Darren Sheppard, Oakham School’s senior academic mentor, said: “Given the hugely competitive nature of Oxbridge entry, we are all delighted with the high number of students who have received offers this year.”