A group of scouts in Rutland have launched a ‘tree-mendous’ fundraiser, which they hope will become an annual event.

Oakham All Saints Scout Group is selling and delivering Christmas trees to raise much needed funds for the scout group based at 58 Grampian Way, Oakham.

Group scout leader Leanne Wrentmore said: “It is a new venture that we are very excited about.

“We are a growing scout group with over 100 young people coming through our doors each week and are always in need of new equipment or funds to maintain the hut and provide exciting activities and camps for our young

people.”

The new venture also marks the 100th anniversary of continuous scouting in Oakham.

It will see the group delivering top quality Christmas trees to Oakham and surrounding villages. The trees will also be available for collection.

The group hope this will become an annual fundraiser to help fund activities for young people aged six to 18-years-old.

Leanne said the idea came from a scout leader visiting the group from the London area.

“His group ran it it make money for themselves and we realised nothing like it happens around here.

“Quite a few parents also told us that there is no-one that recycles trees so you have to take them to the tip.

“Rather than have lots of little fundraisers, we thought we would try and establish this as an annual event.”

The scout group aims to sell between 30 and 50 trees in its first year. They will come from Bedfordshire, from a supplier which supplies many Nordic Christmas trees to garden centres around the

country.

Leanne continued: “There are lots of people who might want a ‘real’ Christmas tree and can’t get to a garden centre. If need be, we can carry them into people’s homes.”

She added: “Orders are already trickling in. We are already in profit.”

Orders for the trees can be done online at website www.oakhamtrees.org.uk or by e-mailing oakham@rutlandscouts.org.uk for an order form.

Orders are sought by Thursday, November 28, with delivery on Saturday, December 7.

The scout group will also recycle Christmas trees, even if not bought from

them. People should submit details on the above website and leave the tree out on the morning ofSaturday, January 11.